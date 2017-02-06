Hey Fellow passengers! I greet you with a smile hug, and a small white business card today. The black letters read:

“FEAR IS A LIAR!”.

As we kick things off let’s take a look at that old liar, “FEAR”. It’s so easy to get stuck in it. To let it hold you back. I have been there at times in my life. One of the reasons for that is that I made a common mistake.

And it’s this:

You misinterpret the often little information you have.

It is easy to take very few experiences – or maybe just one – and start seeing them as evidence of something permanent and frightening in your life. So what can you do instead to reduce your fears?

Here’s what worked for me…

Question your fears and what they are based upon.

Think back to what evidence you have in your memories for a fear and a belief of yours.

Try to see the situation(s) that created your fear with fresh eyes today. Instead of

the way you may usually see them.

Doing this helped me to for example reduce my fear in certain situations. I looked back at a few situations from my past that formed and fueled that fear.

And I realized these two things:

Honestly, I may have just misinterpreted being rejected in some of those situations.

I often wasn’t rejected because it was something wrong with what I did but simply because we weren’t realistically a good match for each other. Or because the other person had a bad day or because he or she simply wanted to push me down to feel better about himself or herself in that moment.

This was an eye-opening experience and also helped me to understand that everything is not about me and what I do. And that our memories can often be pretty inaccurate and unhelpful if not

reexamined later on.

Our minds love to create patterns and conclusions based on very little evidence or few experiences.

So question your memories and fears from time to time to see them for what they

actually are.

And remember Passengers, “Fear IS a liar!”

All Aboard! The LifeTrain!